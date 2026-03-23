The March 23 edition of the AgNet News Hour spotlighted the future of California agriculture, with a strong focus on innovation, workforce development, and the evolving role of technology in farming.

A key highlight of the episode was an in-depth conversation with Priscilla Koepke, CEO of F3 Innovate, who is helping lead efforts to transform the Central Valley into a hub for agricultural technology and innovation. Through partnerships with universities, startups, and growers, F3 Innovate is working to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world farming applications.

Koepke emphasized that the future of agriculture is increasingly tied to technology, describing farms as becoming more like tech-driven operations. From automation and robotics to artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making, new tools are rapidly reshaping how food is produced. But she made it clear that innovation isn’t about replacing workers—it’s about creating better, safer, and more efficient jobs in agriculture.

One of the most exciting developments discussed was the launch of an AI Supercomputing Center in Fresno, designed to bring advanced computing power directly into the heart of California agriculture. This initiative aims to help researchers, students, and ag companies develop solutions to real challenges growers face, accelerating the pace of innovation across the industry.

Education and workforce development were also central themes. F3 Innovate is working closely with institutions like UC Merced, Fresno State, and local colleges to prepare the next generation for careers in agriculture. Programs are designed to expose students to both traditional farming and emerging technologies, ensuring they understand not only where food comes from, but also how innovation is shaping the industry’s future.

Koepke stressed that agriculture offers opportunities for students across a wide range of disciplines—from engineering and computer science to marketing and business. As farms become more technologically advanced, the demand for skilled workers in these areas continues to grow.

Importantly, the conversation also highlighted the need to support small and mid-sized farmers, ensuring that new technologies are accessible and practical for operations of all sizes. Innovation must work not just for large-scale producers, but for the entire agricultural ecosystem.

For California agriculture, the message is clear: the future depends on embracing innovation, investing in education, and building strong connections between growers, researchers, and technology leaders. As the industry evolves, those who adapt will be best positioned to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.