Ag Industry Praised for Emission Efforts, Faces New Challenges

The Western Agricultural Processors Association (WAPA) reports that last week, Chris McGlothlin, the Association’s Director of Technical Services, addressed the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Annual Study Session. This meeting brings stakeholders together to discuss air quality regulations and strategies.

During a press conference, McGlothlin emphasized the importance of programs like the Tractor Trade-In initiative, which supports farmers in replacing older equipment with cleaner alternatives. He also spoke about the challenges facing agriculture, including low commodity prices, difficult export markets, and increasingly strict regulations. Despite these hurdles, McGlothlin highlighted the industry’s commitment to reducing emissions.

During the session, the Air Resources Board (CARB) and EPA Region 9 acknowledged the Valley’s success in meeting air quality standards. They credited the agricultural sector for its rapid adoption of cleaner technology, which exceeded emission reduction goals ahead of schedule.

However, new challenges loom with the recently passed 2024 Rule, which lowers the allowable particulate concentration limit from 12 to 9 micrograms. This tighter standard is expected to place additional pressure on Valley businesses.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.