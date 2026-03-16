Amanda Fletcher

Understanding where food comes from is something many students today rarely experience firsthand. That’s why programs like the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom are working to bridge the gap between agriculture and education across the state.

Amanda Fletcher, Executive Director of the organization, recently joined the AgNet West podcast to discuss how the program is helping millions of students learn about farming, food production, and career opportunities within agriculture.

The California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is the nonprofit education arm of the California Farm Bureau, with a mission to increase awareness and understanding of agriculture among California students and teachers. Through classroom curriculum, hands-on programs, and virtual learning experiences, the organization reaches approximately 1.3 million students each year, spanning grades from pre-kindergarten through high school.

“This is actually our 40th year as an organization,” Fletcher said. “We’ve been working to bring agriculture education into classrooms for decades, and it’s amazing to see how much impact it’s had.”

Even with that reach, Fletcher notes there is still work to be done. With roughly six million students in California, the program continues expanding its efforts to connect more young people with agriculture.

Expanding Education Across the State

One of the newest developments within Ag in the Classroom is the launch of a regional coordinator model designed to better serve schools across California.

The organization now has coordinators working in Northern, Central, and Southern California, allowing the program to support teachers and students more effectively throughout the state.

These coordinators help deliver curriculum resources, connect schools with local agricultural programs, and build partnerships that expand agriculture education in both rural and urban classrooms.

Virtual Farm Day Brings the Farm to Students

One of the organization’s most popular programs is Virtual California Farm Day, which allows students to experience agriculture through a live virtual field trip.

The upcoming event on March 18 will take students on a journey through the farm-to-school system, showing how food moves from farms and ranches all the way to the school lunch tray.

Students will get an inside look at:

Produce farming operations

Beef production

School cafeteria systems and food sourcing

Teachers can register their classrooms for the event and receive free resources that help integrate the experience into classroom lessons.

“It’s a great way for students to see how the food gets from the field to their plate,” Fletcher said.

Agriculture Offers More Career Opportunities Than Ever

Beyond teaching students where their food comes from, Ag in the Classroom also focuses on introducing young people to the wide range of careers within agriculture.

While many students associate agriculture only with farming, Fletcher explains the industry includes opportunities in technology, communications, mechanics, data science, and business.

“Agriculture is so encompassing now,” Fletcher said. “It’s not just about getting on a tractor. There are so many careers connected to agriculture that students often don’t realize exist.”

Programs like Ag in the Classroom, along with organizations such as FFA and 4-H, help develop leadership skills while exposing students to these career paths.

Starting Small in Schools Without Ag Programs

For schools that may not have traditional agriculture programs like FFA, Fletcher encourages educators and parents to begin with simple activities.

School gardens, taste-testing projects, or even focusing on one agricultural commodity each month can introduce students to agriculture in meaningful ways.

“Start small,” Fletcher said. “Pick one commodity a month—maybe tomatoes—and build lessons and taste testing around it.”

Sharing the Story of California Agriculture

Fletcher also expressed appreciation for the farmers and ranchers who make agriculture education possible.

“To our producers and ranchers out there, thank you for what you do every day,” she said. “We want to tell your story so students understand where their food comes from.”

Programs like Ag in the Classroom help ensure that future generations not only understand agriculture but also appreciate the people and work behind the food system.

🎧 To hear Amanda Fletcher’s full interview and learn more about Ag in the Classroom, listen to the complete AgNet West conversation.

Growing the Future: Ag in the Classroom Reaches California Students