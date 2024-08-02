Ag Groups Urge EPA to Amend Endangered Species Act Processes

A coalition of more than 300 agricultural organizations is requesting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) amend the processes for pesticides under the Endangered Species Act. In a letter sent to Deputy Assistant Administrator at the EPA Jake Li, the various agricultural stakeholders expressed concerns about the current EPA process for assessing pesticide risks to endangered species. The groups believe the current methods are overly conservative and rely on unrefined models, leading to exaggerated risk assessments and unnecessary restrictions on pesticide use.

The organizations urge the EPA to incorporate more accurate, real-world data in their assessments and to begin discussions on improving these methods by September. They cite legal obligations and recent court rulings supporting their position and suggest using non-federal representatives to help with assessments, which could also help the EPA meet its deadlines and reduce backlog.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West