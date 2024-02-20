Agriculture groups around the nation responded to the EPA’s decision to allow farmers to use existing stocks of dicamba for the upcoming planting season.

The American Farm Bureau Federation sent a letter to EPA that read, “We are grateful to EPA for hearing farmers’ and ranchers’ concerns and addressing them quickly to ensure we have access to the critical tools needed to protect our crops this season. Without EPA stepping in, farmers and ranchers across the country were facing uncertainty and financial risk.”

Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) President and CEO Daren Coppock said in a statement, “ARA is extremely grateful for the quick action taken by EPA to issue an Existing Stocks Order for the dicamba product registrations vacated by the federal court in Arizona.” He noted, “ARA’s consistent position has been that, absent an EPA order allowing for the limited sale, distribution, and use of existing stocks, there will be unnecessary chaos and economic harm to agricultural retailers, distributors, and the farmers they serve.”

Ag Groups Respond to Dicamba Decision

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.