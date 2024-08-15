Ag Groups Encourage U.S. Government to Preempt Colombian Trade Challenges

American agricultural groups are calling for preemptive action from the U.S. government to avoid potential trade challenges with Colombia. The U.S. dairy industry is worried about Colombia’s investigation into U.S. powdered milk exports, calling it baseless. The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) are asking the U.S. government to be ready to fight back if Colombia imposes tariffs, which could hurt U.S. dairy exports and jobs. They argue that U.S. powdered milk does not get subsidies and is not the same as Colombian fluid milk, so the investigation’s claims “are without merit.”

Members of Congress have also voiced their concerns in a letter sent to the Colombian Ambassador to the United States. The lawmakers stress that the U.S. and Colombia should work together to strengthen the dairy sector instead of launching unfair investigations. The U.S. dairy industry is collaborating with Colombian officials to resolve the issue, emphasizing that global market conditions, not U.S. actions, affect milk powder prices. NMPF and USDEC appreciate the support from U.S. government officials and are committed to protecting American dairy producers’ rights and are hopeful to avoid trade challenges.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West