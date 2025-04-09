Ag Groups Call for Trade Fix After Tariff Announcement

Several major U.S. farm groups are urging the White House to resolve new trade tensions quickly, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries.

Leaders in corn, soy, and beef sectors say the tariffs could harm already struggling farms if foreign markets respond with their own trade barriers.

“About 15% of the U.S. corn crop is exported,” said National Corn Growers Association President Ken Hartman Jr. “These new tariffs could make a bad situation worse for corn growers.”

The American Soybean Association also raised concerns. President Caleb Ragland called for updated trade deals and said the administration should use this moment to create new global opportunities for U.S. soy.

But not all voices were critical. Ethan Lane of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association supported the move, saying U.S. beef producers face unfair treatment abroad. He pointed out that countries like Vietnam and Thailand impose high tariffs on American beef, while giving easier access to competitors like Australia.

Lane said the NCBA will continue working with the administration to improve trade conditions for U.S. cattle producers.

