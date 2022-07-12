Ag Groups Call for Swift Confirmation of New Chief Ag Negotiator

Doug McKalip

Courtesy of USDA

A coalition of almost 100 American food and agriculture organizations called for the prompt confirmation of Doug McKalip as the Chief Agriculture Negotiator in the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office.

In the letter to the U.S. Senate’s Finance Committee, the groups highlighted McKalip’s deep knowledge of the food and agriculture industry and his institutional, regulatory, and trade experience. The groups also note that McKalip has the experience necessary to tackle some of the most pressing trade policy issues the industry is facing.

John Bode, President and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association says Doug McKalip is an excellent nominee for the critical role of Chief Agricultural Negotiator, especially as the U.S. needs to increase global trade and secure greater market access for U.S. products. The group of associations that sent the letter endorsing McKalip includes much of the food and agricultural sector that’s responsible for about one-fifth of the country’s economic activity.

The NAFB contributed to this story.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

One Hundred Groups Call for Swift Confirmation of New Chief Ag Negotiator

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.