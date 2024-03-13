Ag and Rural Funding in the President’s Budget Request

The Biden-Harris Administration has released the President’s Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2025. It includes significant investments in agriculture and sustainability initiatives, along with substantial investment in climate resilience. Climate-related funding is proposed at a level of $6 billion. The request includes $29.2 billion in discretionary budget authority for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a decline of approximately $900 million from the 2024 request. The funding includes $985 million for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an increase of $67 million above the 2023 enacted level.

The proposed budget allocates $386 million for investments in the Forest Service’s wildland fire workforce, aiming to enhance firefighting capabilities and ensure fair compensation for workers. Of the funding allocated for USDA, a total of $3.8 billion is proposed for research, education, and economics programs. It specifically provides $321 million for USDA’s core climate-related research and development activities. The goal is to support the development of innovative solutions to assist farmers, sustain natural resources, and enhance agricultural competitiveness.

The President’s Budget Request also prioritizes rural economic development by allocating $2.3 billion for loan guarantees to support rural businesses, alongside $1 billion for renewable energy loan guarantees for farmers and small rural businesses, and $53 million for zero-interest loans through the Rural Energy Savings Program. Additionally, a significant $6 billion investment is proposed for effective land management decisions, aiming to address climate adaptation, conservation, and ecological resilience on National Forest lands through partnerships with landowners and local communities.

“Looking ahead to 2025, it is critically important that USDA’s programs, staff and facilities are funded adequately to live up to its moniker ‘The People’s Department,’” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “The President’s budget proposal honors this commitment and enhances the opportunities available for millions of Americans, including in rural communities.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West