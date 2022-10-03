AFT Announces Solar Energy Development Partnership

A new partnership for solar energy. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Solar photovoltaic collectors powering a California vineyard

American Farmland Trust (AFT) Tuesday announced a partnership with Edelen Renewables and Arcadia. The Farmers Powering Communities seeks to combat climate change through solar energy development while protecting America’s farmland and ranchland. The partnership provides more farmers with the opportunity for a new revenue stream and brings renewable energy to communities where it has not yet been available.

Farmers Powering Communities will advance community solar projects of 25 to 50 acres to provide green energy to those who do not have access to rooftop solar – connecting them with local solar farms and bringing resiliency to more Americans. Community solar projects bridge the gap, connecting people to shared solar facilities.

The partnership will identify the best land for new solar farms, establish installations and link them to local energy providers who will provide the power to residents at costs lower than the market average. Development will begin in 2023 across a number of states that have active community solar programs.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.