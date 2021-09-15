AFT Adds to Policy Team to Tackle Climate Issues

American Farmland Trust (AFT) just filled a new position on its policy team to tackle climate issues. Samantha Levy joins the policy team as climate policy manager to lead the organization’s climate policy agenda. American Farmland Trust is preparing a multiyear strategy to advance transformational climate policy at the state and federal level, including the 2023 Farm Bill.

In its most recent report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change supported the mounting interest among policymakers in regenerative farming practices as a way to mitigate climate change. A report by American Farmland Trust demonstrates that widespread adoption of just two regenerative practices on U.S. farmland, cover crops and no-till, would sequester the carbon equivalent of removing up to 260 million automobiles from American roadways each year.

Previously, Samantha Levy led AFT’s climate work in New York, collaborating with farm and environmental groups to incorporate farmers into the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

