AFBF Says Turkey Prices Down

With the holidays just around the corner, prices are less foul on a popular bird. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The cost of purchasing a turkey could be lower this Thanksgiving, thanks to a drop in avian influenza cases and a recovery of the turkey population in the United States. American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists analyzed turkey and egg prices in the latest Market Intel report, which states the average price for an 8-to-16 pound turkey typically served for Thanksgiving was $1.27 per pound in August 2023, 22% lower than the same time last year.

Market Intel says the status of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is much different now than it was just a year ago. Detections from the current outbreak peaked during March 2022 with 20.96 million birds affected before gradually falling to just 540 birds in September 2023. This can be compared to 8.15 million birds affected in September 2022.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says, “The resilience of our food supply is an example of the strength of American agriculture, which is helped in part by the farm bill.

Sabrina Halvorson

