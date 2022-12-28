AFBF: Risk Management Tools a Farm Bill Priority

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) says risk management should be a farm bill priority. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

During volatility in the markets, managing risk remains a priority for farmers and ranchers. New analysis from the American Farm Bureau Federation examines several farm bill risk management tools included in Title 1 and explains the impact and importance to farmers. The analysis provides a historical perspective, including changes made in the 2018 Farm Bill to reauthorize and strengthen the PLC and ARC price and revenue programs.

These programs were created in the 2014 Farm Bill to provide shallow-loss risk management coverage. AFBF Economist Shelby Myers says that one factor remains consistent as farmers and ranchers faced unprecedented circumstances in recent years, and that’s the need for a variety of risk management options. Programs like ARC and PLC have to fit farmers’ and ranchers’ unique situations. Risk management tools like these are vital to farmers and ranchers being able to mitigate the unpredictable nature of farming.

To read the report, go to fb.org.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.