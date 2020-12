As the 2020 year inches closer to an end, American Farm Bureau won’t stop working on issues facing the agriculture industry. American Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Dale Moore says a few of those ongoing priorities include water, trade, taxes and the next Farm Bill.

Listen to the full report below.

