American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall discusses concerns over tariffs imposed by President Trump on Mexico, Canada, and China, which could increase the cost of agricultural supplies and potentially lead to retaliatory tariffs.

Duvall is hopeful about a 30-day pause on these tariffs, negotiated by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and emphasizes the importance of resolving these disputes to avoid trade disruptions and maintain stable international markets.

AFBF Duvall Discusses Concerns Over Tariffs Imposed by President Trump