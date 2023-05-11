It’s no secret to anyone working in equipment manufacturing the ever-growing technician shortage is a problem poised to get a lot worse before it gets better. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

According to a 2020 report, the ag equipment industry may need to fill as many as 73,500 heavy equipment technician positions by 2025. In addition, the report stated equipment manufacturing possesses a job opening rate three times higher than the national average. Among survey respondents, 95 percent agreed with the assertion there was a skills gap in the industry, while 89 percent reported a shortage of workers within their companies.

Julie Davis, Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Senior Director of Workforce and Industry Initiatives, says, “Equipment manufacturers can and should embrace and adopt a number of short-term and long-term strategies to set themselves up for sustained success as it relates to workforce development. AEM offers four tips to businesses for addressing the shortage: focus on retention, fill the talent pipeline, diversify and optimize recruitment strategies, and collaborate with others.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

AEM Offers Ways to Address the Industry’s Technician Shortage

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.