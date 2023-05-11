AEM Offers Ways to Address the Industry’s Technician Shortage

It’s no secret to anyone working in equipment manufacturing the ever-growing technician shortage is a problem poised to get a lot worse before it gets better. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.
According to a 2020 report, the ag equipment industry may need to fill as many as 73,500 heavy equipment technician positions by 2025. In addition, the report stated equipment manufacturing possesses a job opening rate three times higher than the national average. Among survey respondents, 95 percent agreed with the assertion there was a skills gap in the industry, while 89 percent reported a shortage of workers within their companies.
Julie Davis, Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Senior Director of Workforce and Industry Initiatives, says, “Equipment manufacturers can and should embrace and adopt a number of short-term and long-term strategies to set themselves up for sustained success as it relates to workforce development. AEM offers four tips to businesses for addressing the shortage: focus on retention, fill the talent pipeline, diversify and optimize recruitment strategies, and collaborate with others.
From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.
Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.
Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.