Advanced Clean Fleets Enforcement on Hold Until EPA Makes a Decision

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has announced that it would delay its enforcement of the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation. Enforcement will not begin until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grants the state a waiver for implementing stricter regulations than the federal government or determines that a waiver is unnecessary. The regulation, effective since October 1, 2023, mandates zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for specific fleets, with a goal of introducing nearly 1.7 million of them into the California fleet by 2050.

CARB’s decision not to enforce reporting requirements of the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, including the “Useful Life” replacement mandate for trucks 17 years or older, comes amid a legal challenge by the California Trucking Association, claiming the state rule violates the Commerce Clause and is preempted by federal laws. CARB is encouraging voluntary compliance while awaiting EPA decisions, emphasizing its commitment to enforcing the regulation once a waiver is granted or deemed unnecessary.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West