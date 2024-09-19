Addressing Farm Labor Challenges Through Technology

Lake Forest, California: Immigrant migrant seasonal farm field workers work a field and pick and package strawberries in Lake Forest, California.

By mikeledray/DepositPhotos image

Collaborative efforts are underway that seek to address some of the short and long-term labor challenges in farming. Chief Innovation Officer for UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, Gabe Yahtzee, said addressing labor issues requires a multifaceted approach.

“We’re losing farmers. Farmers are aging out of the system. You know, both farmers and farm workers are saying like, don’t go into farming, it’s really hard business. And, so we’re trying to figure out like, how can we get farm owners, farm managers, farm workers, and then everybody who has to do with the farm supply chain, to make farming just a better, safer, more exciting, more profitable industry to be in. But then, also to just make great jobs. You know, that both help make farming those things, but also make the work environment profitable and fun, whether you own a farm or whether you’re providing a solution or a service to a farm.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West