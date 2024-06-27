Additional Lawsuits Brought Against EPAs Heavy-Duty Truck Rule

Clean Fuels Alliance America, the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), and the National Farmers Union (NFU) have filed lawsuits against the EPA over its finalized emissions standards for heavy-duty and light- to medium-duty vehicles. Clean Fuels contends that the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles-Phase 3, which favors electric and hybrid vehicles for 2027-2032, neglects the benefits of biodiesel and renewable diesel, already available and viable for emission reduction.

RFA and NFU argue that the EPA’s emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles unlawfully mandate electric vehicle production while disregarding low-carbon ethanol and flex-fuel technologies. RFA President Geoff Cooper and NFU President Rob Larew assert that the EPA’s focus on EVs overlooks the significant carbon reduction potential of ethanol and other renewable fuels, harming both the environment and America’s farmers. The groups contend that the lawsuits are meant to ensure the benefits of biodiesel, renewable diesel, and ethanol are considered, highlighting the EPA’s statutory overreach and the adverse impacts on renewable fuel industries.

