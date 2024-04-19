Additional Funding to Support Citrus Breeding Program

Congress has allocated an additional $500,000 to help support a new citrus breeding program in Parlier. Both the Citrus Research Board (CRB) and California Citrus Mutual (CCM) praised congressional leaders for approving the extra funding. Yearly federal support for the program is now set to reach $1.5 million, with an additional $500,000 provided by CRB annually. “CRB was instrumental in developing the concept for the California based program and was also involved in efforts to establish the nationwide program while CCM advocated to secure funding,” CRB President Marcy Martin said in a press release.

The program aims to develop high-quality citrus selections suitable for California’s growing conditions, consumer preferences, and disease resistance. The expansion complements the existing USDA Agricultural Research Service program in Florida, focusing on varieties optimized for Florida. Collaboration between Florida, California, and the University of California’s citrus breeding program will benefit California growers. The program’s location in Parlier has received initial funds for staffing, construction planning, and site expansion.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West