Ways to Add Unbeatable Texture to Your Garden

Wispy ornamental grasses are versatile plants in any landscape that can provide four seasons of interest.

Feather Reed Grass

Wispy ornamental grasses are versatile plants in any landscape that can provide four seasons of interest.

The most popular ornamental grass is feather reed grass. It offers a distance upright habit that looks fantastic all winter long.

Fountain grass offers a graceful shape, plus soft, feathery plumes that dance in the breeze.

Little Blue Stem is a lovely, tough-as-nails prairie native, little bluestem offers gray-green leaf blades that turn bold shades of purple, red, and orange in autumn.

It’s tough to beat blue oat grass for a low-care plant with steel-blue color. It also has a tidy mounded habit and won’t spread and take over your garden.

A good low-growing species, Japanese forest grass has a nearly-perfect mounding habit. Variegated selections have brightly colored foliage that light up shady corners.

