Add This Nutritional Powerhouse to Your Garden

Delicious and healthy organic baby spinach growing in the garden.

Growing spinach can seem fairly effortless when compared to growing other veggies in the garden. And, depending on where you live you can potentially grow it two times per year.

Its best to plant spinach when its still cold outside, about 4-6 weeks before the last frost in the spring. And in the fall, 6-8 weeks before the first frost. You can start your seeds indoors, but it isn’t recommended because it’s difficult to transplant spinach seedlings well.

New versions of spinach are being developed all the time to improve flavor and extend their growing season. The 3 main varieties of spinach are savoy, semi-savoy, and flat or smooth.

If you want spinach similar to the one you most commonly see on the grocery store shelves, go with flat leaf. The leaves are smooth which makes this type of spinach easy to clean.

Spinach needs full sun, but you can still get a great harvest in partial shade, especially if that shade happens in the mid-day heat.

