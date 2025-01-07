Act Provides $9.8 Billion in Ag Relief, Texas to Benefit the Most

The American Relief Act of 2025, recently passed by Congress, extends the current farm bill through September 30 and provides $9.8 billion in market relief payments for 20 covered crops. These payments are intended to offset part of the economic loss producers are facing, given the recent drop in crop prices and continuing high production costs.

Analysis by the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute shows that the top ten states set to receive the most funds are major producers of corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, and other key crops. Texas ranks first with an estimated $963 million, largely due to its position as the nation’s leading cotton producer. Iowa follows with $846 million in support, mainly benefiting corn and soybean operations. Illinois comes in third at $790 million, while Kansas and Nebraska secure the fourth and fifth spots with $787 million and $625 million, respectively.

Rounding out the top ten are Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana, and Missouri. Producers in these states are also expected to receive substantial assistance to help cushion their losses. The aid is directed at crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, sorghum, rice, barley, oats, and peanuts, among others.

While this funding is not expected to solve every challenge farmers face, it may offer short-term relief as producers wait for more stable market conditions. By spreading support across multiple crops and regions, the act aims to address a range of economic impacts in the agricultural sector.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.