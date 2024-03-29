AccuWeather Predicts a Risky Hurricane Season

Is the nation headed for a rough hurricane season? That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The meteorologists at AccuWeather are warning people and businesses to start preparing now for what could be a busy tropical storm season that may have major impacts on the United States. The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast is calling for 20 to 25 named storms. Eight to 12 of those storms are forecast to strengthen into hurricanes. Four to six storms could directly impact the U.S.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva says, “The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes, and direct U.S. impacts.” DaSilva goes on to say, “All indications are pointing toward a very active and potentially explosive Atlantic hurricane season this year.”

Warmer ocean temperatures are one of the factors that can provide fuel for tropical systems to rapidly intensify into powerful hurricanes. Sea-surface temps are well above historical averages across much of the Atlantic basin.

