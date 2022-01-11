A Look at Western Water Reservoir Levels

Western states welcomed wet weather bringing rain to dry, drought stricken areas. The end of the year storms also placed snow in the Sierra Nevada and other Pacific Northwest mountain ranges. Western reservoir levels have changed, but that doesn’t mean folks can take “drought” out of their vocabulary. USDA meteorologist, Brad Rippey, gives insight and shares what impacts the December precipitation will have in recharging reservoirs across the west coast and south west states come spring and summer.

Listen to the report below.

A Look at Western Water Reservior Levels

