$80 Million to Improve Nutrition in School Meals

The Biden Administration this week provided $50 million in grants for schools to invest in new food service equipment that will allow them to continue serving nutritious meals. The funding adds to the $30 million equipment grants the administration gave schools earlier this year.

The announcement comes during National School Lunch Week, as designated by President Joe Biden. The added support for school meals and child nutrition builds on the momentum from last month’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, where the administration unveiled a national strategy to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “Ensuring access to nutritious school meals is one of the best investments we can make in our fight to end child hunger and improve health.”

USDA provides grant funds to states, which use a competitive application process to award them to school districts participating in the National School Lunch Program.

Sabrina Halvorson

