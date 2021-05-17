The 4-H Virtual Code Camp is coming up June 14-18 and will be taking place as a Zoom experience. Last year’s virtual camp had about 50 participants and 30 volunteers to make it happen. There will two one-hour coding lessons each day of the camp and anyone interested in participating will have until May 24 to register.

“The camp is for all youth, both 4-H members and non-4-H members from ages nine to 18. We do a lot of hands-on coding in the classic 4-H style of experiential learning,” said 4-H Community Education Specialist, Evelyn Rumsby. “We kind of let the kids jump right in the deep end and we use platforms like Google’s CS First with Scratch, and Python language. We use Sphero mini robots and do virtual robotics. We get the kids playing with all sorts of coding experiences.”

Listen to the radio report below.

4-H Virtual Code Camp Set to Begin on June 14

