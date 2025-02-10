The 37th annual California Small Farm Conference, featuring over 40 online workshops and a dozen in-person gatherings, will take place from February 23-28, with a theme honoring the relationship between farmers, communities, and the land they steward.

37th annual California Small Farm Conference Coming Up

Brought to you by: Community Alliance with Family Farmers

Let us share our experience building compost on farm out of orchard waste. This is a whole orchard nutrient cycling project funded through a SARE Western Farmer/Rancher Research & Outreach Grant.

Marney Blair, Compost Consultant, Fulcrum Farm Emma Wade, Farmer