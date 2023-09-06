Who could be eligible to apply for assistance from the 22007 Program? Gary Crawford tells us in today’s This Land of Ours report.

Have you been discriminated against in the past by USDA lending and other farm programs? If so, there was a program of financial assistance, you might need to look into the 22007 program.

“This program is designed for farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination prior to January 1, 2021,” said program coordinator Monica Rainge. “Or for those who are currently debtors with an assigned or assumed USDA farm loan debt that was subject to USDA discrimination prior to January 1, 2021.”

Applications for this program are being accepted until October 21. For more information visit https://22007apply.gov.

22007 Program Eligibility

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.