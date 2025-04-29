The 2025 almond crop in West California is expected to grow slightly, with bearing orchards covering approximately 1.38 million acres, an increase of 6,000 acres from the previous year. This follows a modest 9,000-acre growth in the previous year. However, the total acreage is still declining, with 51,800 acres to be removed by the end of the crop year, adding to the 67,000 acres removed in the 2023-2024 period. The USDA will release the yield forecast for the 2025-2026 season on May 12, with a detailed report in July. Meanwhile, the North American asparagus market faces tight supply, but imports and upcoming harvests are expected to alleviate the situation.

2025 West California Almond Crop Expected to Grow Slightly