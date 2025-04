The 2025 California tomato season has commenced with optimism, as transplanting begins across the Central Valley. Improved water availability and investments in reservoir infrastructure are expected to support the growth of over 1.4 billion tomato plants.

California’s water reserves are favorable, with the snowpack at 85% and reservoirs at 118% of average. The US Bureau of Reclamation has increased water allocations for Central Valley farmers.

2025 California Tomato Season Commenced with Optimism