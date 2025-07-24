USDA Forecast Projects Stronger Almond Harvest

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released its 2025 California Almond Objective Measurement Report, estimating this year’s almond crop at a robust 3 billion meat pounds. That figure marks a 7% increase from the USDA’s subjective May forecast and a 10% jump from last year’s harvest of 2.73 billion pounds.

2025 California Almond Crop Forecast Hits 3 Billion Pounds

This positive outlook was sponsored by the Almond Board of California, which continues to work closely with growers and global partners to drive industry performance and demand.

Almond Board CEO Highlights Global Strategy

Josh McGill of AgNet West spoke with Clarice Turner, President and CEO of the Almond Board of California, who emphasized that the organization is actively implementing strategies to boost demand across international markets.

“While this year’s objective measurement estimate is higher than the industry expected, shipments remain strong,” Turner noted. “We are focused on innovation, expanding almond applications, reaching consumers through new channels, and opening markets around the world.”

Improved Growing Conditions Support Larger Yield

Despite facing weather challenges during bloom, almond crop conditions rebounded in early March, which helped support nut development and growth. The average nut set per tree reached 4,364, a 7% increase over the 2024 crop.

However, the average kernel weight dipped to 1.6 grams, reflecting a 6% decrease from the previous year.

Still, the overall yield forecast for 2025 rose to 2,160 pounds per acre, up from 1,980 pounds per acre in 2024. These gains are based on physical almond counts collected as part of the USDA’s rigorous objective measurement process.

Conclusion

The 2025 almond crop forecast signals a promising season for California growers, bolstered by increased nut set and strong international demand efforts led by the Almond Board. While slight decreases in kernel weight present a note of caution, the industry remains optimistic thanks to stable shipping volumes and proactive global market expansion.

This report was brought to you by the Almond Board of California. Learn more at almonds.com.