2025 Almond Leadership Program Applications Open

The Almond Board of California has announced that applications for the 2025 Almond Leadership Program are now open. This initiative, which has been running since 2009, is designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders in the almond industry. The program offers valuable training, educational experiences, and hands-on fieldwork. To be eligible, candidates must live in California, have at least one year of experience in the almond sector, and receive approval from their employer.

Participants will participate in seminars, mentorship sessions, and a unique project that requires around 180 hours of commitment. The application deadline is November 22, and interviews for selected candidates will take place in late November and early December. Individuals interested in leadership development in agriculture are encouraged to apply. For more information about the program, including application details and requirements, visit the Almond Board’s website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.