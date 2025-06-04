The 2025-2026 California table grape season has officially begun, marking the start of a months-long journey of harvesting, packaging, and distribution that will ensure a steady supply of premium-quality grapes for consumers across the globe.

2025-2026 California Table Grape Season: A Fresh Start to a Global Campaign

Harvesting Kicks Off in Coachella Valley

The season begins in California’s Coachella Valley, where the first phase of harvesting is expected to continue through mid-July. After that, the focus shifts to the San Joaquin Valley, extending the availability of fresh, flavorful grapes well into December. This strategic approach ensures that California grapes are available year-round, keeping them at the forefront of the fresh fruit market.

A Global Marketing Campaign to Boost Sales

As the demand for California-grown grapes continues to rise, the California Table Grape Commission has launched a bold, comprehensive marketing campaign aimed at expanding the visibility and demand for the region’s premium grapes. The campaign spans 21 export markets worldwide, bringing a dynamic range of promotional strategies that target both trade professionals and consumers.

Retailers and distributors are incentivized through a series of bonus opportunities to increase participation, while digital promotions and specialized retail programs have been integrated into the marketing strategy. In-store events such as sampling, contests, and interactive point-of-purchase materials aim to engage consumers, allowing them to taste the exceptional quality of California grapes firsthand.

Social Media and Digital Advertising: A Key Focus

One of the campaign’s major components is its social media advertising, designed to keep California grapes top-of-mind for buyers and consumers alike. Through curated digital content, the California Table Grape Commission targets key audiences with a message of premium quality and exceptional flavor. This focused effort is poised to strengthen California’s position as the preferred choice for table grapes.

The Future of California Grapes

By fostering strong retail partnerships and leveraging innovative marketing tools, the campaign aims to not only increase consumer preference for California grapes but also ensure steady demand throughout the season. As the harvest progresses from region to region, California grapes will continue to delight consumers with their freshness and top-tier quality.

This marketing initiative underscores California’s longstanding reputation as a global leader in table grape production. With an emphasis on quality, sustainability, and innovative promotion, California grapes will remain the top choice for fresh fruit enthusiasts worldwide.