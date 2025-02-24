The 2024 Vegetable Production Report revealed significant shifts in crop yields and market values. Key declines included asparagus, snap peas, and sweet corn, while cantaloupes, cauliflower, and honeydew melons saw modest increases.

Changes in planted areas influenced these trends, with reductions in head lettuce, romaine lettuce, and onions, and increases in squash and sweet potatoes.

Market values fluctuated, with carrots rising to $1.07 billion (1% increase) and broccoli to $1.09 billion. However, garlic and tomatoes declined.

2024 Vegetable Production Report Reveals Significant Shifts