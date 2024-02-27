2024 Dairy Margin Coverage Enrollment Opens Tomorrow

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is set to open the enrollment period for the 2024 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program. Beginning February 28, dairy producers will have the opportunity to enroll in the program that provides price support to offset milk and feed price differences. The enrollment period ends on April 29, 2024, with payments starting as early as March 4, 2024, for eligible participants.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency has revised the regulations for DMC to allow for adjustments to production history, aiming to better reflect current production levels for smaller dairy operations. The National Milk Producers Federation encourages all dairy farmers to consider signing up for DMC, highlighting its importance as a safety net amidst fluctuating market conditions and low producer margins.

