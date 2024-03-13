2023 Grape Crush Report Shows Increase in Tonnage and Average Prices

The California Final Grape Crush Report has been released for 2023, featuring increases in tonnage and average prices. The total grape crush reached 3,899,710 tons, a 6.2 percent increase from 2022. Red wine varieties constituted the largest share at 1,970,643 tons, up three percent, while white wine varieties totaled 1,714,268 tons, rising by 15.6 percent. Crushed tons of raisin varieties decreased by 54 percent to 48,910 tons. Table grape varieties decreased by 1.1 percent to 165,889 tons. The report also indicates that 11.4 percent of the total crush was for concentrate production.

The average price of all varieties in 2023 was $1,036.72, up 11.2 percent. Prices increased for both red and white wine grapes, while prices decreased for raisin and table grape varieties. Leading grape varieties included Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, collectively accounting for 33.3 percent of total tonnage. District 13 had the largest tonnage of the total crush with 1,040,462 tons. District 4 (Napa County) received the highest average price per ton at $7,028.63, followed by District 3 (Sonoma and Marin counties) at $2,975.14. Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon saw increases in average price, while French Colombard decreased by 3.1 percent, and Zinfandel increased by 16.0 percent.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West