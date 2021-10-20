2022 World Ag Expo Chairman Announced

World Ag Expo recently announced Steve Wilbur as chairman of the 2022 event. A local cotton farmer, Wilbur also runs a dairy with his family, grows feed and multiple row crops. He has previously served as the International Agri-Center Board Chair, as well as being the 2014 Chairman of the California Cotton Growers Association and serving on the board of Cotton Inc.

The 2022 show proclaims World Ag Expo is “Back in Agtion,” a play on words with a few meanings. While COVID-19 sidelined the live show in 2021, farmers and ag professionals never stopped working during the pandemic. Volunteers and staff are ready to bring back the live show and provide a place for everyone in ag to meet, shop, and learn something new. Tickets are on sale online, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org.

The 55th edition will run Tuesday, February 8 through Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

