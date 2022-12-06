2022 Rabobank North America Leadership Awards

Announcing the recipients of an annual honor in food and agribusiness. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Rabobank announced the recipients of its annual Rabobank North America Leadership Awards. The awards celebrate both large-scale corporations and fast-growing emerging companies that are setting remarkable examples of industry stewardship, sustainability, and innovation within the North American food and agribusiness space. The winner of the 2022 Rabobank Award for Excellence in Food & Ag Leadership is Aramark, a leading global provider of food services. The 2022 Rabobank Award for Leadership in Sustainability goes to Pivot Bio, a pioneer in microbial nitrogen fertilizer that is paving the way for new startups that are also focused on providing the world’s farmers with more efficient and sustainable tools. The 2022 Rabobank Award for Emerging Leadership in Innovation was presented to Afresh, a fresh-first technology company.

Leaders from the three winning companies were honored last week during Rabobank’s annual North America Food & Agribusiness Summit in New York City.

