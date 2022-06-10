Honoring sustainable dairy producers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards program recognized a class of seven exceptional farms, businesses and partnerships for their socially responsible, economically viable, and environmentally sound practices and technologies that have a broad and positive impact. This year’s winners displayed excellence in areas such as methane and other greenhouse gas reduction practices as well as water use efficiencies that support the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals. The awards, hosted by the farmer-founded Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, have recognized more than 80 winners from nearly 300 nominees since their creation in 2012. The awards are judged by an independent panel of dairy and conservation experts who consider innovation, scalability and replicability when evaluating nominations. Among the seven winners were Bar 20, of Kerman, California; Deer Run Dairy of Kewaunee, Wisconsin; Grayhouse Farms, Inc. of Stony Point, North Carolina; and Steve and Cheryl Schlangen Dairy Farm, Albany, Minnesota; which were all awarded Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability.

2022 Dairy Sustainability Award Winners

Sabrina Halvorson

