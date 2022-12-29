The importance of the Census of Agriculture. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Nearly 3 million producers will receive an invitation to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture this November. A paper questionnaire will follow in December. Taken once every five years, the Census of Agriculture is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and territory. Responses are due Feb. 6, 2023.

Growers are reminded to fill out their 2022 Census of Agriculture.

The USDA mailed out the paper questionnaires earlier this month to all known agriculture producers across the nation and Puerto Rico. Last month, producers in the states received their survey codes with an invitation to respond online. Any producer who did not respond online now has the option to complete the ag census at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.

The Census of Agriculture remains the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and U.S. territory. Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022, are included in the ag census. The data inform decisions about policy, programs, rural development, research, and more.

The Census of Agriculture is the producer’s voice in the future of American agriculture. Not only is it important, but it is also required by law. The deadline is February 6.

I’m Sabrina Halvorson for AgNet West.

2022 Census of Agriculture Underway

Why is the 2022 #AgCensus so important? Kevin Barnes, associate administrator of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, urges producers to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture today.

To respond online, go to agcounts.usda.gov.

For more information, visit nass.usda.gov/agcensus.

