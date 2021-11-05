The Department of Agriculture is mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency county and urban county committee elections. Elections are occurring in certain Local Administrative Areas for committee members who make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. To be counted, producers and landowners must return ballots to their local FSA county office or be postmarked by December 6, 2021.

FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux, says, “These committees are a critical piece to the work we do by providing knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide.” Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to vote in the county committee election.

Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat representing a Local Administrative Area is up for election each year. Newly elected committee members will take office January 1, 2022.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

2021 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections Underway