2020 Giving Tuesday Donations Break UC ANR Records

The 2020 Giving Tuesday donations for UC Agriculture and Natural Resources have broken records for the organization’s previous giving campaigns.

“I am thrilled to report that we raised over $196,000 for UC ANR programs on Giving Tuesday this year – a 49% increase over the $130,000 raised during Giving Tuesday last year!” said Glenda Humiston, University of California vice president for agriculture and natural resources.

UC ANR received 854 gifts from 736 donors during the 24-hour campaign this year; in 2019, 494 donors gave 580 gifts for Giving Tuesday.

“Like most organizations across the country, we were worried that giving would be down,” said Lorna Krkich, executive director of Development Services. “This result is both inspiring and an affirmation of the value our programs provide Californians.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, UC Cooperative Extension advisors met with farmers to diagnose crop problems and they worked with homeowners and land managers to prepare for wildfire. UC Master Gardener volunteers demonstrated gardening practices for backyard gardeners and 4-H volunteers guided children in leadership and science projects.

In March, shelter-in-place restrictions gave rise to UC Cooperative Extension and other UC ANR employees finding opportunities to address their communities’ new and urgent needs.

As restaurants closed, they began helping farmers find new markets for their produce and meat. To avoid public gatherings, UC Master Gardeners and other UC Cooperative Extension programs began offering virtual workshops online. 4-H youth sewed masks for people who needed personal protective equipment. In August, when lightning ignited wildfires all over the state, UC Cooperative Extension advised residents on defensible space around their homes and helped evacuate livestock.

“The resounding success of Giving Tuesday shows that more and more people are beginning to recognize and appreciate the amazing work UC ANR employees do to make life better for Californians,” said Emily Delk, director of annual giving and donor stewardship.

Humiston said, “Many thanks to everyone who gave money to expand research and outreach, and to those who volunteer their time to extend UC ANR programs to more people.”

UC Agriculture and Natural Resources brings the power of UC to all 58 California counties. Through research and Cooperative Extension in agriculture, natural resources, nutrition, economic and youth development, our mission is to improve the lives of all Californians. Learn more at ucanr.edu.

By Pamela Kan-Rice

Author – Assistant Director, News and Information Outreach