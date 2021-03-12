2019 Crop Report Shows More Than $50 Billion in Cash Receipts

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) recently released the 2019 crop report. Figures show that farmers and ranchers received more than $50 billion in cash receipts for the year. Sales volume was shown to increase by more than one percent from the year prior. Dairy, almonds, and grapes were the major drivers in California’s agricultural revenue.

“The 2019 crop year is one to be celebrated by the 69,900 farms and ranches that make up California’s remarkable agricultural community,” CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said in her forward of the 2019 Crop Year Report. “While I am grieved by the tremendous amount of loss and hardship created by this pandemic, I am heartened and grateful to recognize the countless examples of resiliency and perseverance that transpired within this essential industry.”

California produces more than 400 commodities. The state’s production accounts for more than a third of country vegetables and two-thirds of the country’s fruits and nuts. Dairy products were valued at $7.34 billion, almonds were valued at $6.09 billion, and grapes were valued at $3.06 billion. The 2019 crop report shows Fresno, Kern, and Tulare being the most valuable counties in terms of agricultural production.

Production of olives, dates, barley, and squash demonstrated considerable increases in production. Oats, chili peppers, and various types of wheat experienced significant declines in production in 2019. Organic production also experienced a slight increase in sales, valued at more than $10.4 billion. California leads the country in organic production, representing 40 percent of all domestic production.

The 2019 crop report also highlighted the value of California’s agricultural exports. Approximately 28 percent of the volume of ag production was exported in 2019. Agricultural exports were valued at $21.7 billion. The increase in export value in 2019 matches the ongoing trend. Over the past 10 years, the annual growth rate for agricultural exports from California has averaged six percent. The leading export markets were the European Union and Canada.

