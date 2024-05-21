$1.3 Million Raised for 4-H Through Clover Campaign

Tractor Supply Company, in partnership with the National 4-H Council, announced that its Paper Clover Campaign raised over $1.3 million for 4-H youth nationwide, moving the fundraiser’s grand total to over $20 million.

“We are filled with gratitude and admiration for how our local communities have shown up to help so many young people across America access 4-H programming,” says John Ordus, chief stores officer at Tractor Supply and a member of the National Council of 4-H board of trustees. “In the span of 13 years, we’ve achieved remarkable results, and we are on pace to reach another milestone even faster.”

The biannual Paper Clover fundraiser invites customers to purchase a paper clover at checkout in any Tractor Supply stores nationwide or online at TractorSupply.com. Ninety percent of all donations directly support 4-H youth in the state in which they were made, while the remaining 10 percent support national 4-H programming.