Irrigation research funded by the California Walnut Board is showing that growers may be watering trees too early in the season. UC Davis researcher Ken Shackel said several of his trials showed irrigation didn’t need to start until May or even June. By using technology to let the trees tell them when to water, they saw equal or better yields than traditional orchards and substantial water savings.

Listen to Shackel’s full interview.

Working Together: Later Irrigation Could Improve Walnut Health, Save Water

About the Author Taylor Hillman