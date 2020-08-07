Week in Review: Concerns About AB 2959 and Increases in Farm Complaints

Industry members and air quality specialists share significant concerns about the type of impact that Assembly Bill 2959 will have if implemented. Complaints about farming have reportedly increased in some areas as more people remain home due to coronavirus safety guidelines. The cotton industry remains hopeful that federal assistance is on the way. California pistachio production continues to inch north as water and soil conditions become even more of an emphasis. The week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

