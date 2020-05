It was one-step forward, two steps back with California’s water situation earlier this year. When Governor Newsom decided to challenge the Trump administration regarding biological opinions in the Sacramento-Delta, the voluntary pumping agreement framework established got put on hold. Western Growers President Dave Puglia said it was a frustrating decision, but hopefully a medium can be found so progress isn’t tied up while a legal matter drags on.

Voluntary Agreements Derailment Frustrating with Water Fight

