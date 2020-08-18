USDA NRCS Awards $640,000 to Six in California for Conservation Innovation

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California is pleased to announce $640,000 in funding through Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG).

“Congratulations to the University of California Santa Barbara, Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, Wild Farm Alliance, The Nature Conservancy, The Freshwater Trust, and Fibershed,” said Carlos Suarez, NRCS State Conservationist in California. “We are excited to see your project implementation, which benefits soil health, water management, bird habitat, groundwater sustainability, prescriptive grazing, and nitrogen management.”

CIG is a voluntary program to stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies in conjunction with agricultural production. California received 14 proposals this year, for projects that would augment existing NRCS technical tools (planning, assessment/delivery) to better facilitate conservation on farms and ranches.

CIG projects are expected to lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems, and innovative approaches to agricultural producers, into NRCS technical manuals and guides, or to the private sector. CIG generally funds pilot projects, field demonstrations, and on-farm conservation research.

In 2020, NRCS California prioritized proposals that improve the “technical toolbox” to address the following on-farm resource concerns: improve plant and forest health/productivity; improve air quality associated with agricultural operations; work with agriculture operations to protect surface and groundwater quality; work with agriculture operations to protect surface and groundwater quantity; improve soil health; and enhance habitat for terrestrial and aquatic species.



For information on Conservation Innovation Grants, go to:

