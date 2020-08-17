California rice growers are being encouraged to reach out to UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE) if they are finding any watergrass in their fields. Over the next couple of weeks, the UCCE Rice Team will be conducting field surveys and collecting watergrass samples. The team is looking to collect seed from all types of watergrass including barnyard grass, early and late watergrass, and the new species that began popping up in fields over the last couple of years.

The samples will be grown out in the greenhouse to better understand watergrass characteristics, making identification easier. The goal is to collect enough data to help with the development of more effective management plans. Anyone looking to have samples taken in their field is encouraged to contact Rice Farm Advisor, Whitney Brim-DeForest. Samples will be collected through the end of September.

Listen to the radio report below.

UCCE Rice Team Collecting Watergrass Samples

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West